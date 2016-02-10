9 Sweets That Will Offset the Bitterness of Being Single on Valentine’s Day

Here we are entering February. First come the blizzards, snow days and frozen water pipes and not soon after comes the holiday of love. Valentine’s Day, stereotyped with its conversation hearts, chocolate roses and awkward dates creeps up every February 14th, and if you’re single, it creeps up all the more vividly.

But honestly, being single on V-Day isn’t so bad. It can actually come to your advantage. For one thing, you certainly spend less money, and if you spend any at all, it’s on yourself. For two, there are no outlandish expectations to meet, and with that being said, no awkwardness when things get miscommunicated.

Thirdly, there’s no chance for heartbreak: you know this day is going to be about you, and only you, with no second or third parties involved. Lastly, and probably most importantly, there’s no need to share your dessert. None whatsoever.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.