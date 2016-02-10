9 Sweets That Will Offset the Bitterness of Being Single on Valentine’s Day

Food & Wine

Here we are entering February. First come the blizzards, snow days and frozen water pipes and not soon after comes the holiday of love. Valentine’s Day, stereotyped with its conversation hearts, chocolate roses and awkward dates creeps up every February 14th, and if you’re single, it creeps up all the more vividly.

But honestly, being single on V-Day isn’t so bad. It can actually come to your advantage. For one thing, you certainly spend less money, and if you spend any at all, it’s on yourself. For two, there are no outlandish expectations to meet, and with that being said, no awkwardness when things get miscommunicated.

Thirdly, there’s no chance for heartbreak: you know this day is going to be about you, and only you, with no second or third parties involved. Lastly, and probably most importantly, there’s no need to share your dessert. None whatsoever.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

1 of 9 Photo by Bernard Wen

Chocolate Donut, Nutella, and Coffee Ice Cream Sandwich

You want to go out tonight? I would, but I have a date with chocolate, Nutella, coffee and ice cream all between a soft donut bun. Oh, you wanna come? Sorry, but this table’s for one.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Photo by Mimi Takano

Extra Easy Chocolate Truffles

Put down the bottle and straw. You will not drink away another Valentine’s Day. If you forget anything this year, it will be due to a sugar coma after eating a batch of these puppies.

3 of 9 Photo by Naib Mian

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bread Pudding

Believe it or not, you actually use stale bread to create this delicious piece of dessert heaven. Good thing you’ve been too heartbroken to leave the house to buy fresh groceries all week.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Photo by Kelda Baljon

Microwave Chocolate Cake

It doesn’t get any easier than a microwave cake. You won’t even have to leave your jammies or Netflix chick flick for very long.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Photo by Justin Shannin

Monkey Bread

Instead of plucking flower petals to determine whether or not your significant other really loves you, pull apart a few of these and pluck them into your mouth. It’s so much more satisfying.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Photo by Kelley Moore

No Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

With no one to sit across from you at some swanky restaurant to judge your eating habits, you can eat this whole thing and no one will ever know. No need to be self-conscious here.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Photo by Caty Schnack

Red Wine Chocolate Cupcakes

Another wine dessert recipe. Perfect for drowning out my feelings.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Photo by Maggie Gorman

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Truffles

Salty and sweet. It’s like this dessert was made just for you this holiday.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Photo by Zoe Zaiss

Red Velvet Oreo Cupcakes

Red velvet makes anything classier, even this Oreo cupcake recipe and perhaps your lack of motivation to uphold a presentable appearance. No little black dress needed.

For More Recipes That Will Offset the Bitterness of Being Single on Valentine’s Day Go To Spoon University

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up