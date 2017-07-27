9 Spring White Wines To Be Drinking Right Now

Côtes de Saint-Mont, France ($10)

Taste: Lots of bright, fresh, clean citrus flavor, bolstered by ample acidity and good mineral character and a refreshingly tangy finish.

Drink It With: Definitely seafood and oysters, but why not foie gras? Why not?

Factoid: This popular gem is made in a co-op and is a blend of three grapes you’ve never heard of: Arrufiac, Gros Manseng and Petit Courbu. Don’t think too hard. Just enjoy it.