The Rockwell Group—the folks behind W Paris Opera and Canyon Ranch Miami Beach, among others—was tapped to design this boutique property. The result is a posh yet comfortable luxury experience that bridges land and sea: you can dip your toes into the infinity pool right on the beach or stroll down nearby La Quinta Avenida, an elegant boulevard lined with shops, restaurants, and bars. Each of the 314 rooms is designed in shades of turquoise and cobalt blue, plus natural woods, for a beach-chic design. Its three locally influenced restaurants include El Paseo, which transforms from a coffee shop in the morning to a Caribbean seafood eatery by nightfall. The hotel’s 5,000-square-foot Cenote spa offers treatments inspired by Mayan culture, such as a hot-stone massage using Mexican onyx.