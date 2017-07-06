9 Insanely Stylish Hotels You Can Actually Afford

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.

When you live in London, you quickly become sick of the question, "So, do you go to Europe, like, every weekend?" Answer: no. Whilst we wish we went to Paris, Istanbul, and Riga on the regular, the reality is that traveling is expensive. Sure, flights are dirt-cheap with Easy Jet, but usually, the airports are 50km from the city and the hotels cost more per night than we make in a week.

Luckily, we've found a solution to that last bit. We've uncovered a whole new crop of hotels and hidden gems across the globe that are not only cool, slick, and stylish, but also — wait for it — affordable. Ahead, find nine must-visit spots that subscribe to the belief that less is more, minimalist is cool, and nightly stays shouldn't break your bank.