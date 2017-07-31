9 Iconic Sunglasses To Rock This Summer

You’ve died and gone to style heaven. Are they going to remember that one jacket? Your prodigious taste in belts? No, there’s only one thing totally synonymous with superlative style: shades. For as long as the photograph has existed, it has been these stylized acetate and metal accoutrements that can most radically transform your face, persona and reputation.

This week we consider some lessons from a few of the all-time sunglass greats.

This article originally appeared on NeedSupply.com.