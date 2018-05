Although it contains pasteurized milk, butter can, and should, sit on the counter for a couple of days (even longer for salted, which has a lower risk of contamination). Worried you can’t go through butter that quickly? Put out a quarter stick at a time.

FWx Editor's Note: The UDSA recommends refrigerating butter between uses. If you are considering leaving your butter out of the fridge, you may want to try a butter keeper.