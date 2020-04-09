9 Fall Outfits Inspired by Wes Anderson Characters

It's hard to even talk about the fall 2015 collections without bringing up this season's most popular (not to mention, most unexpected) inspiration: director Wes Anderson and his onscreen characters. His genius is not only celebrated in the cinematic sphere, but also in fashion.

Anderson's influence ran rampant on the runways, from Alessandro Michele's debut geek-chic designs for Gucci that made a point to highlight Margot Tenenbaum's famous brown fur coat from The Royal Tenenbaums to Lacoste's sporty-chic pieces that drew inspiration from her brother Chas's red tracksuits. The result of this meeting of the minds? A season chock full of quirky, adorably eccentric, and slightly off-beat looks that could pass for a costume on an Anderson set.

Applying Anderson's aesthetic, though, is an entirely different story. We matched characters' costumes with runway ensembles and broke down how to nail the look in real life. Ahead, shop nine Anderson-inspired outfits.

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.

1 of 9 © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Margot Tenenbaum

MovieThe Royal Tenenbaums, 2001

Runway equivalentGucci. For Alessandro Michele's debut collection, the designer credited Wes Anderson as his muse, which was evident in the shaggy Margot-inspired topper, geek-chic eyewear, and preppy eccentric elements. 

How to wear it in real life: Ground the girliness found in this sweet pink blouse and pretty pleated skirt with a faux fur coat and no-nonsense loafers.

Shop the inspired look: Whistles cocoon coat, $450; whistles.com. Rebecca Taylor top, $149; rebeccataylor.com. Zara skirt, $70; zara.com. Sylvain Le Hen barrette, $58; lagarconne.com. Gucci loafers, $640; net-a-porter.com.

2 of 9 © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Chas Tenenbaum

MovieThe Royal Tenenbaums, 2001

Runway equivalentLacoste. For a brand like Lacoste whose entire ethos revolves around athletic wear, it would make sense that the brand's designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista would draw inspiration from the one Wes Anderson character who exclusively wears track suits. 

How to wear it in real life: Showcase this track jacket's chic side with a sleek caped waistcoat, dark skinnies, and all-white sneaks. 

Shop the inspired look: Adidas jacket, $65; adidas.com. Richard Nicoll cape, $920;yoox.com. H&M jeans, $20; hm.com. Kenneth Cole sneakers, $120;kennethcole.com.

3 of 9 © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Richie Tenenbaum

MovieThe Royal Tenenbaums, 2001

Runway EquivalentBally. Similar to Margot Tenenbaum's famous brown fur coat and Chas' red tracksuit, Richie's fashion identifiers—brown suits and sweatbands—are equally distinctive. Designer Pablo Coppola gave the look a Bally spin with a long tunic, mahogany pants, and sporty accessories branded in its signature red-and-white stripes.

How to wear it in real life: Find your feminine side with modern silhouettes, like a moto jacket and cropped pants, and gilded accents. 

Shop the inspired look: Cos tunic, $115; cosstores.com. Shrimps jacket, $769;shopbop.com. Zara pants, $50; zara.com. Charlotte Olympia loafers, $782;mytheresa.com.

4 of 9 © 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

The Brothers — Francis, Peter, Jack

The MovieThe Darjeeling Limited, 2007

Runway equivalentJ. Crew. It's true that there's no direct link between the brand and Wes Anderson here, but consider this the modern version of the suits the brothers wore in the movie—a sleek tonal gray palette with a refreshing wide-leg silhouette.

How to wear it in real life: Play with textures and various shades of gray to prevent the monochromatic color scheme from feeling flat.

Shop the inspired look: Acne Studios scarf, $170; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone top, $220; net-a-porter.com. Woolrich blazer, $277; farfetch.com. Zara pants, $100; zara.com. Nicholas Kirkwood pumps, $613; farfetch.com.

5 of 9 © Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Suzy

MovieMoonrise Kingdom, 2012

Runway equivalentEmilia Wickstead. The designer joined the long list of others who cited Wes Anderson as inspiration, and we couldn't help but notice the similarities between her tweed, pale pink belted coat and Suzy's caped runaway outfit from Moonrise Kingdom.

How to wear it in real life: Instead of seeking out matching separates (which can skew too sweet IRL), pair a belted blush blazer with white culottes, which is a cool play on Suzy's knee-high white socks. 

Shop the inspired look: Gap coat, $168; gap.com. MiH Jeans culottes, $355; net-a-porter.com. Alexander Wang pumps, $495; alexanderwang.com.

6 of 9 © Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Inspector Henckels

MovieThe Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

Runway equivalentMichael Kors Collection. Edward Norton's character Inspector Henckles didn't sacrifice fashion for function, as evidenced by the tonal fur he wore on screen. It is the perfect ensemble for weathering snowpocalypses. 

How to wear it in real life: Bundle up in a fluffy coat and a sweater dress, but add a touch of prep with cool patent brogues. 

Shop the inspired look: Wilfred Free dress, $75; aritzia.com. River Island coat, $190; riverisland.com. Aldo brogues, $120; aldoshoes.com.

7 of 9 © Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Madame D

MovieThe Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

Runway equivalent: Dries Van Noten. No direct connection has been cited, but given the rich brocades and golden hues found in Madame D's attire and the Dries Van Noten runway, there might as well have been. 

How to wear it in real life: Offset the luxe materials and the arty-eccentric beat of this top and coat with the most utilitarian fabric of them all—khakis. 

Shop the inspired look: Marni necklace, $720; modaoperandi.com. Marques/Almeida top, $333; matchesfashion.com. Rachel Comey culottes, $345;matchesfashion.com. No.21 brocade coat, $1,915; modaoperandi.com. Asos heels, $81; asos.com.

8 of 9 © Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Max Fisher

MovieRushmore, 1998

Runway equivalentGucci. Designer Alessandro Michele's interpretation of Fisher, aka the king of Rushmore preparatory school who was put on academic probation, included contrast-trimmed pajama-inspired suit separates, an oatmeal knit, and, of course, that trusty cherry-red beret. 

How to wear it in real life: Stick with a classic black suit to tone down the costumey feel, but do add the beret and loafers for a preppy touch.

Shop the inspired look: Topshop beret, $30; topshop.com. 81 Hours sweater, $260; mytheresa.com. Mango blazer, $100; mango.com. French Connection pants, $198; frenchconnection.com. New Look loafers, $36; asos.com.

9 of 9 © 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy of InStyle.com

Mr. Fox

MovieFantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

Runway equivalentDerek Lam. The designer made a major play for the '70s for his fall collection, sending out layers saturated in rustic hues. Coincidentally enough, the aesthetic happily meshes with the tonal brown shades in Fantastic Mr. Fox

How to wear it in real life: Dare to experiment with colors ranging from canary yellow to cocoa brown. Still unsure? Style the beige suit with an ivory top, instead. 

Shop the inspired look: No. 21 blouse, $555; modaoperandi.com. J. Crew sweater, $70; jcrew.com. Topshop blazer, $125; topshop.com. Topshop pants, $68;topshop.com. Stuart Weitzman pumps, $425; stuartweitzman.com.

