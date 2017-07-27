9 Essential Items Every Host Should Own

We love a good party and enjoy featuring beautifully styled events that create the perfect atmosphere for a celebration. And while it would be nice to have a Martha Stewart-sized butler’s pantry to store every kind of serving dish, table linen, and dining accessory under the sun, most of us have limited space—and budgets. But do not fret. The below multifunctional pieces work for any occasion in any time of year. Arm yourself with these essentials, pick up some seasonal flowers, and sprinkle in some occasion-specific décor (think: pumpkins or pinecones), and you’ll be ready to host a stylish shindig at a moment's notice.
This article origianlly appeared on Domainehome.com.
