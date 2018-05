The young and hip set up camp at Rockaway Beach for the best ocean access in the five boroughs. Those with an appetite can head to the café Anna Bow for a taco-pita amalgamation. The mainstay Rippers remains the spot for grass-fed burgers, and the popular Tacoway Beach still doles out cheap, tasty tacos. For a summer dessert, ice pop company Citysticks is a go-to for brownie waffles, root-beer floats and ice cream.