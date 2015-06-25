9 Charcoal Beauty Products To Use Now

It's prime season to stock up on charcoal for your backyard barbecue purposes—but don’t stop there: It turns out charcoal products can be great for your face, too. Binchotan, or active charcoal, has recently become the new "it” ingredient, showing up in everything from water bottles (to purify water) to toothbrushes (to get rid of plaque and naturally whiten teeth). It also happens to be great for your skin, helping to clear up acne, refining pores and soothing irritation. Here are our favorite beauty products using charcoal–some old favorites and some brand new.

1 of 9 © Heather McGrath for Shamanuti

Activated Charcoal Cleanser

Shamanuti's multi-purpose face wash reduces redness and can also be used as a body wash and shaving cream. $36, shamanuti.com

2 of 9 Courtesy of Sephora

Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask

Gel masks have become super popular over the last few years, and this one this refines and clears skin in just 15 minutes. $8, sephora.com

3 of 9 Courtesy of Origins.com

Clear Improvement Charcoal Body Soap

Origins is known for its natural products, and its line of bamboo charcoal skincare (which includes body soap, face cleanser, masks and more) exfoliates and helps clear up problem skin. $15, origins.com

4 of 9 Courtesy of Little Barn Apothecary

Charcoal + Aloe Face Cleanser

Little Barn Apothecary was just founded this year, and creators Brad and Josh use all organic ingredients, many of which they grow themselves. $22, littlebarnapothecary.com

5 of 9 Courtesy of Sephora

Supermud Clearing Treatment

GLAMGLOW was originally created for Hollywood makeup artists to use on their clients, and their products have since become cult favorites. Their charcoal mask unclogs pores and helps with everything from breakouts to ingrown hairs. $69, sephora.com

6 of 9 Courtesy of Sort Of Coal

Kuro Shampoo

Created by Danish ceramic artist Louise Vilsgaard, Sort of Coal shampoo uses white charcoal powder to remove impurities, leaving hair shiny and super-clean. $21, sortofcoal.com

7 of 9 Courtesy of Lush Cosmetics

Dark Angels Cleanser

Specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin, Lush's face and body cleanser uses black sugar, charcoal and avocado oil to gently exfoliate and nourish. From $12.95, lushusa.com.

8 of 9 Courtesy of Sephora

Bamboo Charcoal Exfoliating Body Sponge

This sponge from Sephora's in-house line of skincare is not only good for your skin but is also eco-friendly–bamboo is more sustainable than traditional hardwoods thanks to its quick growth cycle. $14, sephora.com

9 of 9 © Terrain

Binchotan Charcoal Facial Cleansing Mask

Made in Japan from the highest-quality charcoal (Binchotan is created by burning oak branches at extremely high temperatures,) this 3-in-1 cleanser can be used as a face wash, makeup remover, and a leave-on mask. $52, shopterrain.com

