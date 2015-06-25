9 Charcoal Beauty Products To Use Now

It's prime season to stock up on charcoal for your backyard barbecue purposes—but don’t stop there: It turns out charcoal products can be great for your face, too. Binchotan, or active charcoal, has recently become the new "it” ingredient, showing up in everything from water bottles (to purify water) to toothbrushes (to get rid of plaque and naturally whiten teeth). It also happens to be great for your skin, helping to clear up acne, refining pores and soothing irritation. Here are our favorite beauty products using charcoal–some old favorites and some brand new.