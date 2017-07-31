9 Brand New Tiki Bars You Should Visit This Summer

Need proof that the tiki trend still is going strong? Take a look at the parrot-festooned raft of new tiki and tropical-inspired bars that have opened over the last 18 months—with more still to come. Stroll through this tiki bar timeline—some of which are full-on tropical, and others that have strong tropical drink lists—to find where to get your aloha on all summer long.
This article originally appeared in Liquor.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement