You know all about clearing your cookies, but did you know that booking one ticket at a time can also save you cash? Here’s why: Airlines actually divide seats into fare buckets. So, if you search for two coach tickets to London, but there’s only one left at the lowest rate, the search engine will skip over the cheapest ticket and show you rates for two seats in the next fare class up. To keep tabs on price differences, book your own itinerary… then go back and book your boyfriend’s.