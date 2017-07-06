8 Vacations Designed to Give Back

This article originally appeared as Live Aid on PureWow.

Maybe you want to bike the Napa Valley. Maybe you want to learn all about Renaissance Dutch painting. Maybe you want to drink strawberry mojitos and read Danielle Steel.

What you do with your vacation is none of our business. That said, if you’ve always wanted to know more about trips with an altruistic bent (voluntourism is the buzzy term), we’ve got good news: There are now more ways than ever to travel the world while helping local communities and ecosystems.

These trips are designed to do some good--from a luxury safari to a rugged trek through the Amazon jungle.