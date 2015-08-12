8 Things You Should Never Put in the Dishwasher

If you’re savvy, you save your leftover yogurt, peanut butter and other random plastic containers to use them as Tupperware. It’s a great idea that saves money, but beware – if you put disposable plastics in your dishwasher, they could melt.

Oh, and before you get any hair-brained ideas about reusing your party gear, please hear me out. I actually know people who are too stingy to just buy a new pack of red Solo cups when they throw parties. That’s right, they wash them and reuse them – and more power to them. But they hand wash them.

Soft plastics (like the kind red Solo cups are made out of) absolutely cannot go through the dishwasher, either. This also applies to ping pong balls. Just rinse them off in the sink like a normal person.

While you could probably care less about the actual containers or cups being ruined, you may care a bit more about the plates and mugs that they melt all over. Yeah. Stay on the safe side with containers meant for a one-time use and wash them all by hand.