8 Recipes That Prove Hamantaschen Are the Best Kind of Cookie

If you don't know what a hamantasch is, you clearly never went to your bubbie's to celebrate Purim. Thankfully, you don't need to be Jewish to enjoy this delicious dessert. After all, it's got just about everything you could want in a cookie: sweet pastry dough, a unique shape, and literally anything you want inside.

To count as a hamantasch, it's got to have three sides, it's got to have some kind of filling, and it's got to be made out of some kind of dough. After that, you can pretty much do whatever; sure there's the classic jam-filled hamantasch, but why stop there? So take out your oven mitts and get excited for Purim this month, because some of these creative hamantaschen from around the web are too delicious to be missed.

1 of 8 © Amy Kritzer

Red Velvet Hamantaschen

Definitely one of the most sophisticated pastries you'll ever have, these red velvet hamantaschen with a chocolate drizzle will make you feel way classy.

Recipe from What Jew Wanna Eat

2 of 8 © Lil Miss Cakes

Pumpkin Chai Hamantaschen

Why should October get all the pumpkin spiced fun? Pumpkin Chai hamantaschen will bring you right back to your favorite parts of fall.

Recipe from Lil Miss Cakes 

3 of 8 © with love and cupcakes

Chocolate Chip Cookie Stuffed Hamantaschen

That's right: a cookie within a cookie. A chocolate cookie stuffed inside chocolate pastry dough. What's not to love?

Recipe from With Love and Cupcakes

4 of 8 © Nina Safar l www.kosherinthekitch.com

Taco Hamantaschen

You read that right. This less-than-traditional take on hamantaschen goes the savory route, stuffing triangular shells with vegetarian taco fixings.

Recipe from Kosher in the Kitch

5 of 8 © buttersugarflowers.com

Rosemary Almond Ice Cream-Filled Hamantaschen

An amazing way to show off that you make the prettiest pastries out of all your friends and relatives.

Recipe from Butter Sugar Flowers

6 of 8 © Kitchen Tested

Girl Scout Cookie Samoa Hamantaschen

If you missed your chance to buy Girl Scout cookies last time your little cousin was selling them, no worries. Now you can have all the coconut/caramel goodness of Samoas in a hamantasch.

Recipe from Kitchen Tested

7 of 8 © busyinbrooklyn.com

Baklava Hamantaschen

If a regular hamantasch isn't quite sweet enough for you, why not coat it in some apricot syrup? These Turkish-inspired hamantaschen harken back to the story of Purim, which took place in ancient Persia.

Recipe from Busy in Brooklyn

8 of 8 © Nina Safar l www.kosherinthekitch.com

Funfetti Cheesecake Hamantaschen

The most colorful way to scream "I love Purim" to the world, these hamantaschen are basically just fun! packed into a little triangle.

Recipe from Kosher in the Kitch

