8 Recipes That Prove Hamantaschen Are the Best Kind of Cookie

If you don't know what a hamantasch is, you clearly never went to your bubbie's to celebrate Purim. Thankfully, you don't need to be Jewish to enjoy this delicious dessert. After all, it's got just about everything you could want in a cookie: sweet pastry dough, a unique shape, and literally anything you want inside.

To count as a hamantasch, it's got to have three sides, it's got to have some kind of filling, and it's got to be made out of some kind of dough. After that, you can pretty much do whatever; sure there's the classic jam-filled hamantasch, but why stop there? So take out your oven mitts and get excited for Purim this month, because some of these creative hamantaschen from around the web are too delicious to be missed.