8 Reasons You Should Rethink Palm Springs

With desert sunsets, stunning mountain views and year-round temperatures that hover between “perfect” and “ideal,” it’s no wonder that Palm Springs was long the hideaway for Hollywood’s Old Glamour elite (and those retired folks with Buicks the size of small countries).

But while on a recent trip to this arid Southern California city, we were pleasantly greeted with a very chic, unexpected scene. We encountered amazing meals (rock-shrimp-stuffed chile rellenos at the Adobe Grill), creative cocktails (jalapeño-cucumber margaritas at Matchbox), stunning modern architecture and a host of amazing outdoor activities that don’t involve golf (but there’s plenty of that, too, if your heart desires).

What converted us? Read on to see the eight reasons we think Palm Springs is the old new travel destination. And why you should book your winter escape, stat.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.