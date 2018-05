They roll out the proverbial welcome mat at 1215 Wine Bar and Coffee Lab, where – as its name suggests – they cater to the equally wine- and brew-savvy. All crafted espresso and brewed coffees drinks are from a local roaster, Deeper Roots Coffee. And, four times a year, the wine list changes and leans on Old World varietals with a focus on sustainable farming and organic wines. Try the biodynamic Fontsainte Gris de Gris. 1215 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio; 4520