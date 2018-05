The Bottle: UV Sriracha ($12)

This bottle is tinted the lurid red of the famous hot sauce. So it’s a surprise when the vodka pours crystal clear. It smells like Sriracha, aka garlic and chiles, though it doesn’t quite capture the addictive spicy-sweet flavor that makes the hot sauce such a kitchen staple. Still, a great way to add sizzle to a Bloody Mary or other savory drinks.