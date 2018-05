There are two national parks in Hawaii, you’ll find the more impressive one (actually called "Hawai'i Volcanoes") on the big island. It’s home to Kilauea and Mauna Loa, two of the world’s most active volcanoes. Don’t worry, they won’t spew scalding ash at you, but with each non-violent eruption you can feel the land gargle beneath your feet and see it glow like lava when the sun sets. You may even feel a bit prehistoric as you walk through Thurston Lava Tube, a massive tunnel where scalding lava once flowed.