8 Genius Kitchen Organization Ideas

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

When it comes to kitchens, having a beautifully organized space is essential to efficient cooking, and that’s true whether you’re a burgeoning food TV star or still challenging yourself to cook one homemade meal a week. The first step? Knowing exactly where everything is, while being able to easily navigate the space. To help you on your way to your dream kitchen, we’ve rounded up eight of the best ideas to get your kitchen in tip-top shape. 

1. Group Like Items

Grouping items by purpose or function is a smart way to get and, more importantly, stay organized. Develop a system that creates a home for all of your items, so that you can eliminate the frantic search for that measuring cup or spice, and so you always know where to store them when not in use.

2. Keep Cookbooks Separate

Whether you have an entire library’s worth of cookbooks or just a few you consider your core curiculum of culinary arts, store them away from messy cooking areas. Damp and wrinkled pages will not make for easy reading, so designate a separate area, a high shelf for example, to keep (and show off!) your beloved tomes.

3. Get Creative

Be sure to take advantage of all of your space—up high on a suspending shelf, on the wall in storage pockets, you name it. Consider location when placing your items; for example, keep sharp objects out of accident range and instead put wooden spoons and spatulas in those wall-mounted baskets.

4. Don't Be Afraid to Display

Open shelving is a great solution that eliminates visual heaviness and creates an open, airy energy in your kitchen. It’s also a great way to keep track of your items and remind yourself of how much you love them! If need be, let your prettiest kitchenwares extend into your dining or living space. Don’t worry—so long as everything is organized neatly on actual shelves, people will think it’s all a masterful decorating statement.

5. Explore Alternatives

Don’t limit yourself to the usual kitchen storage (i.e. cupboards and shelves). Wooden crates and baskets are great for keeping various tools and ingredients looking tidy, and offer great accessibility. Have a kitchen island? Why not stack some tableware on the bottom shelf? That bookshelf you've been thinking of donating? It just might be the perfect home for your glassware.

6. Edit Your Collections

It’s a challenge to cut down on clutter, we know. But if you’re set on displaying your decorative pieces like teacups or antique tins, make sure the assortment is within reason. And when it comes to collections of grains or spices, always upgrade your containers. You’ll be amazed by what a difference swapping out branded boxes in favor clean, clear jars can make.

7. Get Lifted

We hate to see good space go to waste. Use tall storage to maximize your kitchen's square footage, but make sure not to stow things you use often. If it's unavoidable, maintain easy access with a stool or lift of some sort. We love the functional style statement of a library ladder in the kitchen.

8. Tuck Everything Away

If you prefer a completely spotless kitchen style, simply opt for closed cabinetry. A glass door option allows you to still keep an eye on your items, while a frosted glass front is the epitome of sleek.

