8 Genius Kitchen Organization Ideas

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

When it comes to kitchens, having a beautifully organized space is essential to efficient cooking, and that’s true whether you’re a burgeoning food TV star or still challenging yourself to cook one homemade meal a week. The first step? Knowing exactly where everything is, while being able to easily navigate the space. To help you on your way to your dream kitchen, we’ve rounded up eight of the best ideas to get your kitchen in tip-top shape.