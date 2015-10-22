8 Genius Halloween Costume Ideas for Your Dog

By this point, you've likely settled on a Halloween costume, but your furry companion may have fallen by the wayside. Give your neighbors something to ogle over next weekend by dropping one of these adorable costumes into your shopping cart ASAP—or, for the craft-inclined, making one yourself. Scroll through below for eight insanely adorable ideas, sure to elicit a flood of Instagram likes.

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

1 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Sushi Dog

This too-cute-for-words costume, with a slice of fake salmon strapped to a white rice harness, comes complete with a traditional sunburst headband.

($15; partycity.com)

2 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Ghostbusters Jumpsuit

Who better to call than your trusty pup to ward off evil ghosts? Plus, this one is pop culturally appropriate considering Paul Feig's much-hyped 2016 film reboot starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.

($22; spirithalloween.com)

3 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Holy Hound Dog

This heavenly getup will have your dog looking as regal as Pope Francis in no time, thanks to a printed mitre headpiece and costume with detailed stole. 

(Starting at $80; amazon.com)

4 of 8 © Bryn Anderson

Skeleton Dog

Save your cash for the trick-or-treaters and transform your dog into a sweet skeleton by following the lead of intrepid Bellevue, Washington-based artist Bryn Anderson. Pro tip: Use non-toxic water-based face paint. 

5 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Latte Dog

Starbucks lovers, rejoice. This crafty costume only requires six supplies along with an iron, a hot glue gun, and scissors. 

6 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Turkey Dog

It may be Halloween, but Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which is why this turkey ensemble gets extra points for use on not one, but two holidays.

7 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Star Wars Dewback Pet Rider

Outfit your pooch in this epic jumpsuit, complete with a Stormtrooper rider on the back, and incite jealously among every single dog owner on your block. 

($18; target.com)

8 of 8 Courtesy of InStyle.com

Lion Dog

Does your beloved pet harbor dreams of becoming a lion? If so, this furry headpiece is for you.

