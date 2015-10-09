8 Food Items from Amazon's Handmade Store You Probably Don't Need

In the two decades since Amazon.com launched, they've managed to become an integral part of American consumerism (and surpass their namesake rainforest and river in the collective consciousness in the process). Of course, that kind of market domination doesn't come without critics, who lament the death of small business, the ability of websites to operate without sales tax and the imminent threat of drones accidentally dropping your intimate purchases on your neighbor's doorstep. Now, with the launch of their Handmade store, the online retail giant is taking a swipe at the little guy, or at least the littler guy: Etsy. For those whose homes are not decorated like the Portlandia set, Etsy.com is a vast collection of DIYers who sell their handicrafts online.

But now, instead of just relying on the Etsy community, crocheters, carvers and whimsical felt brooch makers can sell their wares directly through the biggest store in the country. Having an alternative was nice while it lasted.

Just like on Etsy, though, not everything Amazon Handmade offers is necessarily worth buying. Here's a look at eight food-themed items you can probably live without.