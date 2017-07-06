8 Envy-Inducing Outdoor Spaces

A serene and secluded outdoor retreat is the stuff city-dweller dreams are made of.  From petite terraces to sprawling patios, designing an outdoor space calls for both architectural savvy and a green thumb. These sublime garden sanctuaries, in every shape and size, will have you craving a place in the sun to call your own. 

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Communal Cozy

Maximize capacity in small quarters with built-in seating arrangements. This alone can transform a petite patio into a lounge in one easy step.

Jungle Hues

Break up tranquil beachy whites with a vibrant pop of color. Jewel tones from deep violets to confident oranges pair perfectly with lush greenery. 

Alfresco Dining

Select furnishings that harmonize with the environment. Raw woods blend effortlessly with the surroundings to providing a serene, organic setting for dinner parties. 

Vertical Limit

For smaller spaces, architectural elements add height and texture. A dramatic fireplace, gravel or stone floor, and light furnishings feel airy yet artful. 

Dark Side

Black is the new green in terms of outdoor trends.  A palette of matte-finished, tonal darks channels moody, clandestine sophistication.

Family Ties

Curate a kid-friendly space with cheerful, eclectic décor. Thoughtful additions like playhouses and air plants capitalize on space with minimal drama.

Monochrome Cool

Choosing a palette of muted, tonal shades allows landscaping to take center stage. Hushed blondes and cool dove grays highlight lively greens and abundant florals. 

Texture Mix

A range of textures, from subway tile to concrete and stonework, cultivates a style that is found, organic and raw. Mix landscape elements in thoughtful ways. Add an dose of sculptural chic with architectural topiaries. 

For more envy-inducing outdoor spaces go to Domaine Home.

