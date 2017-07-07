8 Design Lessons to Steal from Tulum, Mexico

A perennially chic getaway and fashion-set favorite, Tulum is the enchanting epitome of pure cool in the raw. The idyllic scenery where the beach meets the jungle lends a signature improvisational style. Décor is a juxtaposition of edited Mexican modernism and historic Mayan influences.  Get whisked away by these dreamy interiors and sublime tips to channel the destination in any space.

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

1 of 8 © Todd Selby, The Selby

Outside In

While most climates forgo the plein-air structure of the beach cabana, any local is free to embrace the idea of welcoming nature indoors. Get the look with palm fronds or an oversized photography print (in lieu of a view). Select unique, tropical fragrances to transport you to the lush, Yucatán coast. 

2 of 8 © Coqui Coqui Hotel

Wood and White

Clean and relaxed, Tulum’s color palette feels almost like living inside a coconut.  The crisp, coastal vibe is flush with bright whites, soulful rosewood, and rich mixed woods. We love the high contrast and raw modernity of adobe walls, thatched roofs, and plantation blinds. 

3 of 8 © Genevieve Garruppo for Lonny

Rustic Chic

The inimitable Coqui Coqui boutique hotel perfectly encapsulates Tulum’s blend of minimal Mexican modernism and Old World bohemia. Victorian antiques and crystal chandeliers are peppered in among spirited, Yucatán classics. The look is found, eclectic, and free.

4 of 8 © Genevieve Garruppo for Lonny

Mayan Musts

Accessorize with organic textures and subtle, earthy hues. Ceramics and sterling silver pieces featuring hand-wrought detail feel effortlessly elegant.

5 of 8 © Genevieve Garruppo for Lonny

Natural Symmetry

Décor arranged in a simple, symmetrical manner, keeps the style fresh and carefree, unfettered by overly fussy accents. Quiet, dramatic flourishes add a hint of sophistication and romance to the otherwise pared-down, chic style. 

6 of 8 © Amansala Resort

Local Flavor

Get inspired by the island vibe, from its color palette to its décor. Think pineapple accents, lime green to papaya orange hues, and the smooth to highly textured juxtaposition of a shell.

7 of 8 © Genevieve Garruppo for Lonny

Love Stoned

Architectural elements in the raw, from poured concrete fireplaces to broken concrete walls to exposed beams and wrought iron hardware, feel relaxed and inviting. Playful textures and tile work techniques create a sexy tension of high and low design elements. 

8 of 8 © Lucas Allen for Conde Nast Traveller

50 Shades of Blue

Blonde on blonde is a running motif. White sand beaches and adobe walls enable the ocean to act as the predominant color force. Quietly restrained neutral interiors highlight the idyllic ocean view.

