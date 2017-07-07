8 Design Lessons to Steal from Tulum, Mexico

A perennially chic getaway and fashion-set favorite, Tulum is the enchanting epitome of pure cool in the raw. The idyllic scenery where the beach meets the jungle lends a signature improvisational style. Décor is a juxtaposition of edited Mexican modernism and historic Mayan influences. Get whisked away by these dreamy interiors and sublime tips to channel the destination in any space.

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.