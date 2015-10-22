8 Classic Commercials That Got Us Addicted To Cereal

As a kid, Saturday mornings were a ritual.  Out of bed, grab a bowl of cereal and plant yourself in front of the TV for Saturday morning cartoons.  It was the best.  But what cereal were you eating? It all depended on how much sugar was allowed in your house, whether or not cookies were considered part of a balanced breakfast, and what commercials had you hooked.  Here are 8 classic commercials that began our lifelong love for a bowl of cereal, Saturday mornings or any day of the week.

1 of 8 © ClassicStock / Alamy Stock Photo

Kix

No marshmallows or frosting but somehow we adored them despite the box-opening challenges. And this cereal has been around since 1937, so they must be doing something right.

2 of 8

Wheaties

Bring in Michael Jordan and your cereal will sell.  The build up was epic and Jordan fans bowed down.   Jordan ended up appearing on 18 different versions of the box, the most of any athlete.  

3 of 8

Trix

As long as you didn't have a fear of loud, obnoxious bunnies then  "Trix are for kids" commercials had you craving the brightly colored sugary circles (they changed to the fruit shapes in 1991). What no one remembers is that the rabbit was also named Tricks. So the ads were telling you to get a pet as well as a bowl of cereal.

4 of 8

Ghostbusters Cereal

Despite including a pretty embarrassing version of the well-known theme song (If we weren’t sure Ray Parker got paid $10 million for the rights we bet he’d still be furious) this stuff flew off the shelves from 1985-1990. We actually hope this cereal makes a comeback with the release of next year’s new movie.

5 of 8

Frosted Flakes

“Show them that you're a tiger, show them what you can do! " You know you grew up in the '80s or '90s if that song pops into your head when you are need motivation during a long run.  We are still trying to figure out if there is any nutritional value.  

6 of 8

Honeycomb

We are fairly certain that we looked like the crazy-eyed monster after a few bowls of Honeycomb on Saturday morning.  

7 of 8

Lucky Charms

This jingle was simple, but insanely catchy.  To this day we know the shapes of Lucky Charms, even if we can't remember what we did yesterday or where our keys are.

8 of 8

Honey Nut Cheerios

Somehow we managed to convince our parents these were healthy enough to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Thanks animated bee.

