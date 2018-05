You’ll find few tourists but plenty of charm in Santa Fe in winter. Most days, temperatures are in the high 40s, making it ideal for skiing in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, but not too cold for folks with other things--like art or antiquing--on their agenda. You won’t have a problem landing a table at the city’s finest restaurants like Geronimo or The Compound, but don’t miss the authentic New Mexican, off-the-beaten-path La Choza, where you can chow down on frito pie and green chile stew.



Where to Stay: Inn on the Alameda (from $170 per night)