7 of the Wildest Whiskey-Related Products on the Market

Your love of whiskey knows no bounds. Fortunately, neither do these whiskey-infused home products.

Steep your everyday life in the oaky aroma of bourbon-barrel pizza cutters, pipes and lollipops. If inhaling that deep whiskey essence simply isn’t enough, you can even slather your face with spirit-scented beard oil. But maybe don’t wear that whiskey scent to work. Your boss might get the wrong idea.

This article originally appeared in Liquor.com.