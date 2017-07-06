7 Ways To Wear Sheep For Chinese New Year

Yesterday the world celebrated the beginning of the Chinese New Year with platefuls of dumplings, oranges and fireworks. But there has been a surprisingly heated debate over whether we are now in the year of the sheep or the goat—the Chinese character marking this year doesn’t translate specifically to either in English. But we’re going to go with sheep. (They’re cuter.) So here seven sheepish items (and a herd of sheep puns) to get you through the ewe year. 

1 of 7 © kate spade new york

Kate Spade Chinese New Year Sheep Clutch

Carry your animal spirit with this shearing clutch that also looks like a stuffed animal. $398, katespade.com

2 of 7 © Jaeger

Merino Sheep Scarf

Patterned all over with merino sheep. Around $150, jaeger.co.uk

3 of 7 © Zazzle

Sheep iPhone Case

Protect your phone when you accidentally ram it. $45, zazzle.com

4 of 7 © New Look

Sheep Socks

Keep your hooves warm with cozy socks. $3, newlook.com

5 of 7 © shopbop.com

Diane von Furstenberg Cashmere Kenley Scarf

 Wear your sheep and incorporate the lucky color red into your wardrobe with a cashmere scarf from DVF. $268, shopbop.com

6 of 7 © shopbop.com

Sheep PJs

Get cozy and start counting sheep with these bah-bah-black PJs. $77, shopbop.com

7 of 7 © Zappos Couture

Sheep/Goat Pendant

Take your sheep everywhere you go. $250, viviennewestwood.com

