7 Ways to Transition Your Home From Summer to Fall

The unofficial start of fall is here, and with it comes a few things: a semi-cool breeze (thank heavens!), the joys of a new wardrobe (yay, shearling!) and the harsh reality that the lazy days of summer are over (sobs).

To make the transition to autumn a little smoother, we’ve created a to-do list of sorts. From simple decor tips to a more efficient way to do the dishes, our guide has a note for each area of your life.

Start with Your Bedroom

In our eyes, gauzy cotton feels decidedly summer, while soft cashmere has a distinctly autumnal vibe. This time of year, feel free to use both luxe textures at once, but incorporate them in colors that are appropriate for the changing seasons: cream for cashmere, gray or stone for linen.

Pay Attention to Your Plants

We love how a few decorative plants bring summer inside, but they will look misplaced come October. As the season changes, so should your indoor greenery. Switch out those palm fronds or orchids for eucalyptus branches or hydrangeas in deep purple hues.

Master the Great Wardrobe Switch

Transitioning your closet may seem exciting, but the task quickly turns daunting when everything is laid out with no place to go. Now is an excellent time to employ the KonMari method. Then follow our rules for storing the items that aren't in use.

Take Your Car to Get a Physical

Due for an inspection? Been meaning to get those tires changed? It’s tedious, but dealing with maintenance issues now instead of three months from now (when you’re stuck in a freak snowstorm) is definitely a smart move.

Perform a Pantry Audit

You’ve been living on fresh peaches and grilled chicken for months, but that’s left your pantry virtually untouched. Which makes now the perfect time to clean it out. First, remove all the cans and boxes from the shelves and vacuum any lingering dust or crumbs (a lot can build up in just a few months). Then inspect each item before putting it back in its place, tossing anything that is expired or past its prime.

Sync Your Calendars

Now that you’re not in the land of weeklong vacations, keeping track of everyone’s schedule can be tricky. Go old-school by creating an extra-large chalkboard calendar and placing it in a high-traffic area, like your mudroom. Or go high-tech and download the app Cozi. This tool combines everyone’s calendar (so you’ll never forget to pick up Nora from dance class) and even lets you set up a shared grocery list (so you’ll never forget to pick up milk from the store).

Don't Neglect the Fireplace

You may not want to think about it now, but on the first chilly night you’ll be glad you did. Hire a professional to inspect the fireplace and chimney to make sure it’s clear and ready for use. Pro tip: Look for a technician who is also F.I.R.E. certified (Fireplace Investigation, Repair and Education) to provide an in-depth consultation and cleaning.

