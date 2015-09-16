7 Ways to Transition Your Home From Summer to Fall

The unofficial start of fall is here, and with it comes a few things: a semi-cool breeze (thank heavens!), the joys of a new wardrobe (yay, shearling!) and the harsh reality that the lazy days of summer are over (sobs).



To make the transition to autumn a little smoother, we’ve created a to-do list of sorts. From simple decor tips to a more efficient way to do the dishes, our guide has a note for each area of your life.

This piece originally appeared on Purewow.com.