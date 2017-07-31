7 Ways To Make the Most of Summer Fridays

Food & Wine

Summer. Fridays. Are there any two sweeter words in the English language?

We’ve been longing to hear them since, well, Labor Day.

Ahead, nine simple and carefree ways to make the most of the glorious dog days of summer--from crafting to kickball to seashell painting. These activities don’t require much effort or planning, so you can transition from boardroom to backyard (or hammock or patio or park) without missing a beat.

Experiment With Frozen Fruit

Eating a plain old room-temperature banana feels so…basic. This is fresh produce season, so hit up the farmers' market on your way home and then go wild with your finds. Whip up some creative frozen-fruit concoctions, like raspberry ice-cream sandwichesfive-minute fro-yo, or even grapefruit snow. Serve at the aforementioned “crafternoon” extravaganza.

Book Club for Three

A serious book club feels like a lot of work for summer. Introducing Book Club 2.0: The Three Amigos Edition. Email two friends and ask them to name their all-time favorite novels. Designate one summer month to read (or re-read) each person's pick. Come September, you’ll all have read two new books… and feel closer than ever.

Take A Park Bench Nap

Seriously. Why not just hit snooze on all of your afternoon ambitions? Just secure your stuff to your person first, and remember that your purse can double as a pillow.

Host a "Crafternoon" Party

Forgo the tedious DIY projects. (Be honest with yourself: You’re never going to finish that macramé table runner.) Instead, look to afternoon-friendly, one-and-done crafts. We’ve rounded up seven quickies here (aren’t those gold-leaf-painted seashells perfection?). Just grab a few friends and take to the patio (no indoor messes, thanks).

Company Kickball

The company that plays together, stays together. OK, we made that up, but we still think kickball with colleagues is a great way to inject some merriment into the workweek grind. All you need are some willing coworkers, a patch of grass and a ball. Who knew Gary from marketing was so damn ferocious?

Cycle On

Today is the perfect day to skip the gym: Instead, get outside and cruise to a new neighborhood, park or trail. Changing your perspective can really lend an energy boost--and inspire adventure--for the weekend ahead. Be spontaneous or map it out on a cycling route app and share it with your squad.

Food for Face

Take some extra time for yourself and pretty up that mug with a skin-brightening face mask. Mix 2 tablespoons coconut milk, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon plain yogurt. Massage the mixture onto your skin and then remove it with a damp cloth after 15 minutes.

