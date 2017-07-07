7 Things You Can Do to Make Your Home Stylish

Feel like your home is missing that je ne sais quoi? It’s time to make a dedicated attempt to infuse a little style and personality into your space. Often we get so carried away with furnishing our homes that by the time we're done (and have blown through most of our budget!), there's nothing left to give a room that ooh-and-ahh factor.

Read on for seven easy tricks to make your home more stylish.

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.