Whether you’re in it for the slopes or the firesides, Park City is the perfect “just the two of us” winter getaway. If you’re a skier, don’t miss the Canyons resort, which offers great slopes but fewer tourists than resorts like Vail or Aspen. If you’re a foodie, hit up the High West Distillery and Saloon, where you can enjoy a casual ski-in-ski-out lunch or an elegant five-course tasting menu with house-made whiskey pairings. Book a room at the St. Regis Resort, which has a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant and full service “ski-beach” where you can veg out with a mulled cider and fuzzy socks.

