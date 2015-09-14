7 Sweets You Can Make With Frosted Animal Crackers

There is a sort of nostalgia to frosted animal crackers. These pink and white crackers are that snack that you always used to try to sneak into your cart at the grocery store, but your parents never let you buy ’em.

As years have passed, these beloved cookies aren’t seen as frequently on our pantry shelves. But, let’s be honest, none of us are really grown ups yet.

Frosted Animal Cookie Recipes

All the more reason to make some sweet treats out of one of the most loved childhood cookies.

Frosted Animal Cracker Cupcakes

Add animal cookie bits to the batter and frosting of your cupcakes. The simplest of additions is always the sweetest. Get the recipe here.

Frosted Animal Cracker Muddy Buddies

You’ve never seen puppy chow like this–all covered in white chocolate, sprinkles, and most importantly, frosted animal crackers. Here‘s how to make a batch.

Frosted Animal Cracker Milkshake

The perfect add-in to a classic vanilla milkshake. Check the recipe here.

Frosted Animal Cracker Blondies

If I were a frosted animal cracker, I would love nothing more than to be baked into blondie batter. That would be priiime. The recipe is here.

Frosted Animal Cracker Butter

Trader Joe’s does a damn good cookie butter, but this one takes it a level up. Instead of Speculoos cookies, frosted animal cookies make a cookie butter that you’ll want to eat straight out of the dish. Here's how.

Frosted Animal Cracker Fudge

The smoothness of the fudge together with the crunchiness of the cookies… it doesn’t get much better than that. Get the recipe here.

Frosted Animal Cracker Sugar Cookies

Lemme tell ya, frosted animal crackers are 100 times better than chocolate chips. Get the recipe here.

Find All 15 Frosted Animal Cookie Recipes at Spoon University

