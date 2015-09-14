7 Sweets You Can Make With Frosted Animal Crackers

There is a sort of nostalgia to frosted animal crackers. These pink and white crackers are that snack that you always used to try to sneak into your cart at the grocery store, but your parents never let you buy ’em.

As years have passed, these beloved cookies aren’t seen as frequently on our pantry shelves. But, let’s be honest, none of us are really grown ups yet.

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.