7 Stunning Distilleries From Around the World

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

Snow-powdered mountains; crystal waters; dense green forests. These sights certainly aren’t required to enjoy a stiff drink, but a little eye appeal sure amplifies the experience.

To bring your favorite spirit into blazing Technicolor, you need to imbibe it in its natural habitat. Taste Japanese whisky on a mountain set high above sea level and Venezuelan rum while whizzing past the sugarcane fields. One sip at these stunning distilleries might spoil you for life—but booze tastes better with a view.