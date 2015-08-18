7 Quick Fixes for Pesky Party Fouls

From uninvited plus-ones to irritating lightweights, hosting a gathering presents all kinds of opportunities for disaster. Luckily, while party fouls can be the nail in an evening’s coffin, they can also the best story of the whole darn night.
Read on for savvy solutions to seven common shindig woes.
This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy of PureWow
Problem: Despite Your Careful Calculations, There Aren't Enough Hors D'oeuvres to Go Around
Advertisement