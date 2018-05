Visiting the natural wonders of the world may be on your travel bucket list (The Great Barrier Reef! The Aurora Borealis!), but don't discount a visit to southern Utah for some of the most jaw-dropping natural landscapes. Zion National Park, which is 13 million years in the making, features soaring mountains, deep canyons and serpentine rivers. And about 50 miles away from Zion is Bryce Canyon--famous for its effervescent red, orange and white hoodoos--and even less frequented by tourists. The best times to visit are early spring or fall, when the weather is ideal for hiking and the foliage is in bloom.