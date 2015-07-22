7 Places You Can Legally Drink On The Street in the USA

If you’ve ever been to Savannah, you know that the beauty of this idyllic seaport is limitless. You’ll find oak trees draped in Spanish moss, ornate fountains, cobblestone streets and a treasure trove of magnificent architectural styles. You’ll also discover that this quaint southern city has no open container laws. To get the full Savannah experience, relax with a cold one in Johnson Square Park.

When to Visit: Catch the grandeur of Savannah between March and July. This is the time of year when the flowers and trees will be in full bloom. It’s also prime time for festival season. We recommend the Savannah Music Festival, which usually takes place in late March and early April.