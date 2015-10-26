7 Must-Try Beers if You’re Studying Abroad in London

All the ginger beers I have had in the past have been non-alcoholic so I was worried when I ordered this bottle that it would be the same. I was glad to see that on the bottle it clearly states 4%, but then I was thrown a curveball when my waiter poured it into a glass with ice. It tasted like a non-alcoholic ginger beer — strong ginger that tickles the tongue. If you have had a ginger beer before, alcoholic or not, you have already tasted this.