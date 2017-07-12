7 of the Most Bizarre Alcohol Laws in the United States

The United States has always had a close—but strange—relationship with alcohol. Many of the state laws that were established to regulate the consumption of spirits throughout the country’s history still remain on the books long after they stopped being enforced. Still, some states continue to be sticklers. No booze with your votes; pay-as-you-go drink ordering; bans on cold beer: It’s a weird drinking world across the U.S. of A.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com

Check out all of FWx's coverage on strange liquor laws.