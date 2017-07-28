7 of the Most Affordable Cities in America

When it comes to city living, the price varies greatly from state to state. While coastal meccas New York and San Francisco continue to offer up sky-high rents, Forbes's list of America’s most affordable cities is serving up some handsome alternatives, with the magazine measuring overall cost of living based on housing, food, utilities, gas, transportation, medical, and daily expenses. If you dream of bigger, better living quarters, cleaner air, or just plain more bang for your buck, keep scrolling!

This piece originally appeared in MyDomaine.com.

1 of 7 © AL

Birmingham, Alabama

Whether you’re looking to take in some live jazz or indulge in a day hike through the trails at Ruffner Mountain, family-friendly Birmingham is rife with options. Steeped in good old-fashioned Southern hospitality, the cultural scene offers up killer fine dining and rich history galore. 

Population: 212,238

Median Family Income: $61,000

Median Home Price: $130,000

Cost Below (or Above) National Average: Groceries: 5.4%; Utilities: (3.5%); Transportation: 13.2%; Health: 16.6%; Misc.: 2.6% 

Domaine Pick: Ore Drink and Dine

2 of 7 © Just Ripe Knoxville

Knoxville, Tennessee

Located in East Tennessee, the fast-growing Knoxville is situated at the scenic foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The state's third largest city plays host to the University of Tennesee and a slew of corporate headquarters, granting it a vibrant youth culture and healthy job market.

Population: 717,400

Median Family Income: $60,500

Median Home Price: $145,600

Cost Below National Average: Groceries: 11.2%; Utilities: 7.7%; Transportation: 14.7%; Health: 7.7%; Misc.: 8.0%

Domaine Pick: Just Ripe

3 of 7 © Voice of Niagara

Buffalo, New York

The western New York town, flanked by Lake Eerie, is about as pocket-book-friendly as the east coast gets. While it's also known for dense, snowy winters, Buffalo boasts the sunniest summers of any northeastern city. In typical New York fashion, the culture is a true melting pot of influences, lending great eats and eclectic events citywide. 

Population: 261,000

Median Family Income: $63,900

Median Home Price: $118,000

Cost Below National Average: Groceries: 7.1%; Utilities: (7.1)%; Transportation: (2.4)%; Health: 11.8%; Misc.: 10.7%

Domaine Pick: Hotel Lafayette

4 of 7 © Zach Nash

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The capital and largest city in Oklahoma, Oklahoma City lives up to its nickname "The Big Friendly." Luckily, the warm southern hospitality and vibrant culture is robust enough to offset the at-times extreme climate, which includes uber-humid summers and an active severe weather season. 

Population: 579,999

Median Family Income: $61,400

Median Home Price: $139,000

Cost Below National Average: Groceries: 10.1%; Utilities: 10.1%; Transportation: 2.1%; Health: 6.0%; Misc.: 7.7%

Domaine Pick: Café Do Brasil

5 of 7 © Cincinnati Best Restaurants

Cincinnati, Ohio

Sportsmen will dig the vibe of this southwestern Ohio metropolis. Home to two major sports teams, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals, there is a steady stream of team pride to indulge in year-round. The midwest town also has a bold reputation for chili, with more chili restaurants per capita than any other city in the world. Foodies rejoice. 

Population: 296,943

Median Family Income: $68,500

Median Home Price: $133,000

Cost Below National Average: Groceries: 4.6%; Utilities: 5.9%; Transportation: (0.2)%; Health: 0.3%; Misc.: 7.2%

Domaine Pick: Boca

6 of 7 © Screenwriting From Iowa

Memphis, Tennessee

The "youngest" of Tennessee's major cities is known for a strong music culture. Elvis's infamous roost, Graceland, is a must for any visit. The Mississippi River acts as the western border of Memphis, lending a lush riverwalk park system. Climate wise, expect four distinct seasons and the occasional dramatic temperature shift.  

Population: 646,889

Median Family Income: $56,700

Median Home Price: $140,000

Cost Below National Average: Groceries: 8.3%; Utilities: 12.9%; Transportation: 9.7%; Health: 5.0%; Misc.: 10.3%

Domaine Pick: Graceland

7 of 7 © Greg Goodman

St. Louis, Missouri

Named after King Louis IX of France, the midwest town and port city, nicknamed The Gateway to the Westwas historically a last stop for early pioneers en route to the Pacific. Nowadays, it is home to the regional offices of several major companies, fom AT&T to Bank of America. The largest metropolitan area in the state, it is full of distinctive culture.

Population: 319,294

Median Family Income: $67,100

Median Home Price: $140,000

Cost Below National Average: Groceries: 2.2%; Utilities: 9%; Transportation: 1.2%; Health: 0.9%; Misc.: 4.1%

Domaine Pick: Gateway Arch

See all of the most affordable cites on MyDomaine.com

