7 of the Most Affordable Cities in America

When it comes to city living, the price varies greatly from state to state. While coastal meccas New York and San Francisco continue to offer up sky-high rents, Forbes's list of America’s most affordable cities is serving up some handsome alternatives, with the magazine measuring overall cost of living based on housing, food, utilities, gas, transportation, medical, and daily expenses. If you dream of bigger, better living quarters, cleaner air, or just plain more bang for your buck, keep scrolling!

This piece originally appeared in MyDomaine.com.