7 Kitchen Trends We Can't Wait to Adopt

Gone are the days when all it took to pull a kitchen together was a cabinet style, backsplash, and countertop. We’re now seeing a movement toward creating kitchens that are warm and inviting, a place not just for cooking and eating, but for visiting and lounging as well. The idea is to treat the kitchen as any other room in the house, one that should be thoughtfully decorated and comfortable, not just functional. And we’re finding more and more spaces boasting unique lighting, textured surfaces, and interesting details. These are seven new trends in kitchen design that we can’t wait to bring to our own homes.

This article originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Copper Details

Move over brass; copper-colored faucets, hardware, and lighting are popping up everywhere, and their popularity is showing no signs of waning. Copper accents add warmth and unique character to a modern, minimal space and work equally well when paired with chrome or brass fixtures and hardware. Go bold and select a copper-clad stove like the one seen in this stunning kitchen, or ease into the trend by picking up some classic copper pots to display on open shelves.

Green Cabinets

White, gray, and black cabinets have been showing up in our Pinterest feeds for a while now, but lately we’ve been noticing an increase in spaces with olive, sage, and mint cabinets. We love the warm yet modern vibe these fresh colors bring to culinary spaces. The look is a little bit country, a little bit sophisticated, and totally stylish.

Unexpected Furniture

Since the kitchen is the heart of the home and a room everyone spends a lot of time in, why not warm up the space by incorporating lounge chairs and comfortable, collected seating? As long as the seat and arm heights work with your table, you can even use lounge furniture as an alternative to regular dining chairs. There’s nothing better than having a spot for your guests to lounge while you finish prepping dinner, or having the perfect place to read while you wait for your timer to go off.

Glamorous Lighting

Ditch safe and standard lighting choices and install fixtures that add a glamorous touch to your kitchen. Unexpected crystal chandeliers and glimmering pendants transform your space from merely utilitarian to a room you want to linger in.

Textured Woods

Rough, raw woods are an eye-catching way to add texture and visual interest to your kitchen. We love the unexpected look of these surfaces when paired with smooth marble or granite counters, as well as the organic, natural appeal they bring to streamlined and simple spaces. If you aren’t able to replace all of your cabinets and surfaces, get the look by placing a storage piece on an available wall to add similar textural appeal.

All-Marble Everything

No longer just for countertops, marble is creeping up the walls where large slabs are replacing tile as the chic backsplash of choice. The material looks especially dramatic when the slabs are book-matched, meaning that when installed, the unique veins in the pieces create mirror images of each other adding a unique texture and a painterly, artistic effect. No budget for a new marble backsplash with matching countertop? Incorporate marble accessories like a utensil holder or fruit bowl.

Metallic Islands

Talk about glamour! We can’t take our eyes off of kitchens where homeowners and designers have opted to cover an island (or all of the cabinets) in sheets of brass and stainless steel. Statement-making for sure, these unique elements feel sophisticated and fashion-forward, especially when paired with other luxurious materials like marble.

