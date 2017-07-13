7 Kitchen Trends We Can't Wait to Adopt

Gone are the days when all it took to pull a kitchen together was a cabinet style, backsplash, and countertop. We’re now seeing a movement toward creating kitchens that are warm and inviting, a place not just for cooking and eating, but for visiting and lounging as well. The idea is to treat the kitchen as any other room in the house, one that should be thoughtfully decorated and comfortable, not just functional. And we’re finding more and more spaces boasting unique lighting, textured surfaces, and interesting details. These are seven new trends in kitchen design that we can’t wait to bring to our own homes.

This article originally appeared on Domainehome.com.