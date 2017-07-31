7 Items That Make a House a Home

There is definitely a difference between a house and a home. A house (or apartment or condo) is just a structure put together with brick, steel, and wood, but a home is a place where you live your life, raise your children, and create memories with friends and family. If your space if feeling a little cold and impersonal, incorporating the below items will take your abode from merely functional to wholly personal.

This piece originally appeared on MyDomaine.com.

1 of 7 © Lark Photos

A Collection

Whether it’s a group of vintage pottery you’ve been amassing for years or the vintage desk accessories you came across in your parent’s attic, working on a collection and displaying it at home is a personal way to enhance your décor and tell your story.

2 of 7 © Entrance

Plant Life

Living, breathing plants are a must when looking to create a cozy and lived-in space. Even small potted herbs on a windowsill or a bud vase of flowers on a nightstand will create a welcoming vibe, no towering indoor tree required.

3 of 7 © Claire Esparros for Lonny

Meaningful Art

Artwork that speaks to you and brings you joy always has a place in your home. Even if you are the only one who “gets” or appreciates it, display photographs, sculpture, and paintings that you relate to and want to be surrounded by, not just something that works with your color scheme or is the right size for the wall.

4 of 7 © McGill Design Group

A Piece That Reminds You of Your Childhood

You may not have inherited the ceramic statues you always admired on your grandparents' mantle, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a similar piece that evokes those same warm and cherished memories. Secure some favorite vintage items or accessories that recall classic pieces from your youth, and display them prominently. You may have only lived in your apartment for a few months, but favorite pieces you’ve long admired will make your new place feel like home.

5 of 7 © Lonny

Cozy Textiles

Comfort is key when at home so be sure your space has plenty of warm, soft textiles to make it a welcoming place to come home to. Knit throws and fuzzy pillows are a surefire way to craft an inviting space.

6 of 7 © Laure Joliet for Lonny, designed by Chloe Warner

Candles

Candles, whether scented and displayed on a console or prominently placed on your dining room table, add another layer of cozy warmth to your abode. Additionally, their flattering glow will make your surroundings feel friendly and welcoming.

7 of 7 © Pappas-Miron

Books

Whether you display your favorite novels or start a collection of tomes you’d like to dive into, make sure you have plenty of books at home. Not only do they reveal your passions, but they also add color, texture, and interest to your décor.

For more ways to make your house a home visit MyDomaine.com.

