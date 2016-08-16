7 Ingredients You Need to Throw in the Freezer Now

It’s summer, and it’s absolutely blazing outside. I don’t know about you, but I’m constantly craving ice-cold food to beat the heat this time of year. The past few months, I’ve been seeing tons of recipes for everything from fun-flavored popsicles, to ice cream cakes, to no-cook lunches and dinners. And while there’s a time and place for all of these recipes, what if I told you to simply transfer an ingredient from your refrigerator (or pantry) to your freezer for a delicious frozen snack that you can enjoy the next time you’ve got a hankering for a cold treat? Here are 7 things you should go put in your freezer, like now.
This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement