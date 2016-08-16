7 Ingredients You Need to Throw in the Freezer Now

It’s summer, and it’s absolutely blazing outside. I don’t know about you, but I’m constantly craving ice-cold food to beat the heat this time of year. The past few months, I’ve been seeing tons of recipes for everything from fun-flavored popsicles, to ice cream cakes, to no-cook lunches and dinners. And while there’s a time and place for all of these recipes, what if I told you to simply transfer an ingredient from your refrigerator (or pantry) to your freezer for a delicious frozen snack that you can enjoy the next time you’ve got a hankering for a cold treat? Here are 7 things you should go put in your freezer, like now.

This piece originally appeared on MyRecipes.

 

Grapes

If you’ve never ever experienced the glory known as a frozen grape, I’m mourning for you. This sweet fruit tastes even better when enjoyed as a frozen snack. It doesn’t matter whether you have red or green grapes on hand–you need to toss that bag in the freezer now (but be sure to pull them off the vine before freezing). The best part is, if you have a bag in your fridge that’s starting to get a little mushy, transferring them to the freezer will not only yield a crunch, tasty snack but will also preserve the grapes for several weeks.

Frozen Banana Ice Cream

Want a low-calorie sweet treat that tastes (almost) like real ice cream? The next time your bananas are starting to get a little brown, peel and cube them and freeze them flat in a freezer bag. When they’re fully frozen, throw them in a blender or food processor, and you have a satisfying bowl of banana “ice cream.” And I know this is an additional ingredient, but I highly recommend drizzling your a little chocolate syrup over your frozen treat.

Actually, any form of bananas

It actually gets easier than freezing banana cubes and blending them up into a smooth, icy treat. You can simply enjoy them as frozen cubes or even as a full banana “pop.” Bonus points for dunking them in melted chocolate and sprinkling them with all your favorite toppings.

Candy Bars

Remember those Snicker’s ice cream bars? This is exactly like that–but better and easier. Biting into a bar of frozen chocolate/caramel/peanut butter/nutty goodness is ultra-satisfying, and there’s no need to even unwrap them. The best part is, the gooey insides of the bar never fully freeze–so each bite will be half-frozen and half-soft and gooey. You might never eat “raw” candy bars again. My current favorite chocolate candy to freeze? York peppermint patties.

Yogurt

And no, I’m not talking about FroYo. Many of our popsicle recipes use yogurt and just a few additional ingredients to make a wonderful treat, but even easier is to simply freeze store-bought yogurt cups or tubes for a wonderful frozen dessert all on it’s own.

Pineapple

Pineapple is one of my favorite fruits, and while I’m not going to lie and say that it’s better in frozen form, I do think the frozen variation is absolutely delightful. Dice fresh pineapple into small cubes to freeze or cut into wedges, stick a popsicle stick through it,  and munch on your new pineapple popsicle creation.

Any other fruit

Really ANY fruit makes a naturally-sweet frozen snack. Our staff collectively decided watermelon, blueberries, and mango cubes are our personal favorite picks.

Are we missing any simple foods that you love to freeze?

