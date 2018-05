An island nation in the Indian Ocean/Arabian Sea, the Maldives is an archipelago consisting of 1,192 islands—a true tropical paradise. Offering private massages and delicious room service, the island’s private villas dotting sparkling blue waters are the ultimate place to escape for a romantic and remote week or two!

Bites to Try: Skipjack Tuna, Mas Riha and other curries, Kavaabu, Sai, Raa

MyDomaine Hotel Pick: Per Aquum Huvafen Fushi ($863/night and up)