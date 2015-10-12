7 Foods You Totally Didn’t “Discover”

Food fads come and go. Palates may change, science may pull the rug out from under a health craze, or you may just realize that kale should never be a pizza topping and this whole charade has gone way too far. But just like Hollywood keeps making the same movies over and over again, most of the good foods have existed in one form or another long before we happened upon them. Here are, on Columbus Day, seven foods that have suffered a case of culinary Columbus-ing.