7 Foods That Were the Avocado Toast of Their Time

Today, you can’t walk into a hip café without finding some version of avocado toast. The simple and grammable snack rose to prominence on the back of the avocado’s health benefits. And while avocado toast definitely tastes good and is certainly better for you than a bag of chips, it’s not a perfect panacea to the healthy eating problem (Caloriecount.com actually gives it a B- in the nutrition department). It typically contains at least three servings of avocado (a serving size is just an ounce), plenty of salt and a hefty carb load. This is not the first time America has lost its mind over what it hoped was a perfect snack though. Here, seven other healthy fads from the past.