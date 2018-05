Truth: If you really want to subsist on nothing but kale for seven days, more power to you. But don't do it for any alleged "detoxifying" reasons. See, the body is in a constant state of detoxifying itself, and all you need to stay clean on the inside is good, old-fashioned balanced food. On top of that, juice cleanses are insanely expensive, lack essential nutrients and vitamins and have been shown to have offer some pretty scary side effects. Also: We heart chewing.