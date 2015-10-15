7 Democratic Presidential Candidates As Represented by Sandwiches

Election season is upon us, and there are still far too many candidates with their hats in the ring. Each one is vying for a chance to lead the free world, but to do so, they must appeal to the humblest citizens. In short, the candidates all want to be something we'd order. Since there's a sandwich for every taste, much like there's usually a candidate for every political leaning, here is the second installment in our series of the 2016 candidates as represented by sandwiches.

Bernie Sanders

Bánh mì: A little weird, a little unconventional and a little spicy to many Americans' tastes, nobody took this peasant sandwich seriously when it first came on the scene. Now it seems you can't go anywhere without your insufferable hipster friends telling you why you just have to check it out.

Hillary Clinton

Subway Sandwich: This sandwich will change however it must to suit your interests. You want meatballs? It'll deliver meatballs. You want teriyaki chicken? You got it. Don't like eating yoga mats? Gosh, sorry about that. Bread recipe: changed! It may not be the best sandwich you've had, but hey: It's everywhere, and no matter what, you know you're going to get stuck ordering this one.

Lincoln Chafee

Wrap: After a change in diet, this one switched from bread to whole-wheat tortillas years ago and never looked back. (Of course, it’s worth mentioning that no one really considers a wrap a viable sandwich.)

Jim Webb

Egg Salad: A good, solid, protein-rich sandwich served on good, solid white bread. Please, no pepper or mustard or even lettuce. That mayo is about as zesty as you can expect.

Martin O'Malley

Soft-Shell Crab: A Baltimore staple, this sandwich isn't as widely known as the others, and without a hard shell, that crab doesn't pose much of a challenge.

Joe Biden

Ramen Burger: This sandwich is actually pretty fun and hip, but it's also seen as kind of a joke. We ordered this once, but only in addition to an actual entree.

Larry Lessig

Cucumber Sandwich: Oh, sure, we guess you could consider a tiny cucumber tea sandwich as a meal. But we really don't think of them as being on the same level as the bigger sandwiches. Neither does anyone at CNN.

