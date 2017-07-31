7 Delicious Cocktails On Tap

Draft cocktails are the cilantro of the drinks industry: You either love ‘em or hate ‘em.

The concept behind cocktails on tap is much-discussed. That debate is usually over the assumed loss of quality that accompanies pre-batched drinks or the lack of connection between a bartender and customer when shaking and stirring are replaced with the flip of a tap.

But what about the benefits? They include faster service, more consistent cocktails and bigger profits. Pre-batching cocktails allows bartenders to serve multiple drinks in a fraction of the time it would take to shake and garnish an individual glass. It makes the bartender’s job easier and gets cocktails into your hands mere seconds after you order. Plus, when cocktails are dispensed like beer, you can try a sample of your selection before you commit.

As you might expect, spirit-forward classics like the Manhattan and Negroni are easily tappable, and plenty of notable cocktail bars have caught on to the keg. Today, you’ll find everything from scratch-made tonics to tiki drinks gushing from spouts all over the country. Tell your craft beer to make way: these draft cocktails are staging a tap takeover.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.