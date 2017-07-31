7 Brilliant and Unexpected Pizza Toppings

A classic pizza Margherita is sublime, no doubt. But the fun of homemade pizza is the creativity it allows the cook; it’s a risk-free opportunity to play with flavors, use up leftovers and invent something all your own. Think of a pizza crust as a tabula rasa for whatever ingredients you have on hand. A smear of olive oil or bacon fat (or homemade sauce, if you’re feeling energetic), a few ounces of cheese, a couple slices of charcuterie or a handful of chopped vegetables, and you’re done. Great pizza doesn’t need much—just the imagination of the cook and a really hot oven.

